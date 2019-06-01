Sat, 01 June 2019 at 3:00 am
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Toned Abs While Hitting the Gym With Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez showed off her fit physique during a gym session!
The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted on her way into the gym with fiance Alex Rodiguez on Friday afternoon (May 31) Miami Beach, Fla.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer bared her toned abs under a grey crop top paired with blue printed leggings.
She accessorized with her signature diamond encrusted Starbucks cup.
Earlier in the day, Jennifer and Alex attended her daughter Emme‘s middle school graduation ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez