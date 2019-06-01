Top Stories
Sat, 01 June 2019 at 3:00 am

Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Toned Abs While Hitting the Gym With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Toned Abs While Hitting the Gym With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez showed off her fit physique during a gym session!

The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted on her way into the gym with fiance Alex Rodiguez on Friday afternoon (May 31) Miami Beach, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer bared her toned abs under a grey crop top paired with blue printed leggings.

She accessorized with her signature diamond encrusted Starbucks cup.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer and Alex attended her daughter Emme‘s middle school graduation ceremony.

Check out the cute family photos!
