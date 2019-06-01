Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 3:35 pm

Jessica Chastain Urges YouTube to Take Action Against Targeted Harassment of the LGBTQ Community

Jessica Chastain Urges YouTube to Take Action Against Targeted Harassment of the LGBTQ Community

Jessica Chastain is using her platform to urge her friends at YouTube to take action against the targeted harassment of the LGBTQ community by users of the website.

The Oscar-nominated actress retweeted a thread written by Vox journalist Carlos Maza, who documented the harassment he’s faced from YouTube star Steven Crowder.

“Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video ‘debunking’ Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity,” Carlos wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been called an anchor baby, a lispy queer, a Mexican, etc. These videos get millions of views on YouTube. Every time one gets posted, I wake up to a wall of homophobic/racist abuse on Instagram and Twitter.”

Jessica tagged her friend Derek Blasberg, an exec at YouTube, in her tweet.

“Please read this thread @DerekBlasberg. I’m hoping that your open heart and platform @YouTube can stop this targeted harassment of the #LGBTQ community. Love you. ❤️,” she wrote.

Carlos says that despite his attempts to flag Crowder‘s videos, YouTube has never enforced its own policies against harassment. The company has since said they are investigating the situation after the Twitter thread went viral.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr