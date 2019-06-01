Jessica Chastain Urges YouTube to Take Action Against Targeted Harassment of the LGBTQ Community

Jessica Chastain is using her platform to urge her friends at YouTube to take action against the targeted harassment of the LGBTQ community by users of the website.

The Oscar-nominated actress retweeted a thread written by Vox journalist Carlos Maza, who documented the harassment he’s faced from YouTube star Steven Crowder.

“Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video ‘debunking’ Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity,” Carlos wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been called an anchor baby, a lispy queer, a Mexican, etc. These videos get millions of views on YouTube. Every time one gets posted, I wake up to a wall of homophobic/racist abuse on Instagram and Twitter.”

Jessica tagged her friend Derek Blasberg, an exec at YouTube, in her tweet.

“Please read this thread @DerekBlasberg. I’m hoping that your open heart and platform @YouTube can stop this targeted harassment of the #LGBTQ community. Love you. ❤️,” she wrote.

Carlos says that despite his attempts to flag Crowder‘s videos, YouTube has never enforced its own policies against harassment. The company has since said they are investigating the situation after the Twitter thread went viral.