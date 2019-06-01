Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 7:28 pm

Josh Duhamel Hits the Golf Course in Los Angeles

Josh Duhamel Hits the Golf Course in Los Angeles

Josh Duhamel makes his way through the parking lot as he arrives at a golf course on Saturday afternoon (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy sweater, trousers, and a backwards baseball at as he spent the afternoon hitting some golf balls.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel

The day before, it was reported that Josh‘s estranged wife Fergie had officially filed for divorce after they separated back in September 2017.

The news come several days after Josh was spotted spending time with Rebekah Graf.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Josh Duhamel

