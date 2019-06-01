Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 4:00 am

Katie Holmes Braves the Rain While Taking a Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes Braves the Rain While Taking a Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes was all smiles while chatting on the phone!

The 40-year-old actress was spotted during a stroll on a rainy Thursday afternoon (May 30) in New York City.

Katie showed her style in a striped jumpsuit paired with sandals and a red shoulder bag.

She had a grin on her face while taking the phone call, despite walking through the rain without an umbrella.

Earlier in the week, Katie enjoyed the better weather while taking a stroll through the city in a sheer floral printed robe. Check out the cute photos!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Katie Holmes

