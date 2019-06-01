Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian is speaking out to defend her younger sister Kylie Jenner after she was criticized for a video she posted in which she’s seen washing her face.

Kylie was seen only washing her face for 10 seconds and makeup rubbed off on the towel when she dried her face off after the wash.

Kim took over Kylie‘s phone during a visit to the Kylie Skin offices on Friday (May 31) and posted a bunch of clips to Instagram Story.

“I’m gonna teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and bitches, I only have 10 seconds. What else do you want me to do in 10 seconds?” Kim said while using the baby face filter. “I would have done the same exact thing.”

“Should I pick every single product, because we know it’s sold out so, guys, what is the big deal here with a 10-second video? That’s all she got,” she added.

While using the baby face filter, Kim showed off her “new look” thanks to Kylie Skin.

“Alright, after that 10-second face wash tutorial this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now!” she said. “Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth people! All you need is three seconds — I didn’t even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby! I love this Kylie Skin.”