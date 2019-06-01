Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 2:16 pm

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian is speaking out to defend her younger sister Kylie Jenner after she was criticized for a video she posted in which she’s seen washing her face.

Kylie was seen only washing her face for 10 seconds and makeup rubbed off on the towel when she dried her face off after the wash.

Kim took over Kylie‘s phone during a visit to the Kylie Skin offices on Friday (May 31) and posted a bunch of clips to Instagram Story.

“I’m gonna teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and bitches, I only have 10 seconds. What else do you want me to do in 10 seconds?” Kim said while using the baby face filter. “I would have done the same exact thing.”

“Should I pick every single product, because we know it’s sold out so, guys, what is the big deal here with a 10-second video? That’s all she got,” she added.

While using the baby face filter, Kim showed off her “new look” thanks to Kylie Skin.

“Alright, after that 10-second face wash tutorial this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now!” she said. “Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth people! All you need is three seconds — I didn’t even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby! I love this Kylie Skin.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr