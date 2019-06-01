Look Back at Elton John's Wedding to Renate Blauel (Photos)

Something that the most recent generation of Elton John fans probably don’t know is that the singer was previously married to Renate Blauel.

The legendary singer got married in a very public wedding on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

The wedding came as a surprise to fans at the time as Elton had already been in a five-year relationship with his manager John Reid and he came out as bisexual in 1976.

He did tell Rolling Stone, “I’d rather fall in love with a woman eventually because I think a woman probably lasts much longer than a man.”

Elton met Renate while working on his album Too Low for Zero. She was a sound engineer on the project. He proposed after knowing each other for about 18 months and they were married one week later, according to Vanity Fair.

The relationship and the wedding are briefly portrayed in the new movie Rocketman, though Renate wears a red wedding dress in the film while she wore a white one in real life.

The marriage last four years and while they said they planned on remaining friends after they divorce, they did not.

