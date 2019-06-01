Michael Gandolfini Films 'The Sopranos' Prequel with Co-Star Alexandra Intrator

Michael Gandolfini shares a laugh with co-star Alexandra Intrator as they sit on the front steps of a house on set of The Many Saints in Newark on Tuesday afternoon (May 31) in Queens, New York.

The co-stars were also joined by fellow cast mate Gabriella Piazza and director Alan Taylor as they spent the afternoon filming a parade scene for the upcoming The Sopranos prequel.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Gandolfini

The film will be set in the 1960s and will showcase the deadly Newark riots that lead to the violence between rival Italian and African American gangsters.

The Many Saints of Newark is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2020.

10+ pictures inside of the cast on set…