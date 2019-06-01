Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 12:39 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Swarmed By Fans in Poland

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Swarmed By Fans in Poland

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make their way out of the airport on Saturday (June 1) in Warsaw, Poland.

The married couple was swarmed by fans at the airport and they happily signed autographs and posed for tons of selfies with the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley is currently traveling around the world to promote her new EP She Is Coming and Liam is by her side for support.

Liam posted the below photo on Instagram and wrote, “Girls got talent. She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)”
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 01
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 02
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 03
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 04
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 05
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 06
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 07
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 08
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 09
miley cyrus liam hemsworth swarmed by fans in poland 10

Credit: @fotokibit/@radziul ; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr