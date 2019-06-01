Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Swarmed By Fans in Poland

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make their way out of the airport on Saturday (June 1) in Warsaw, Poland.

The married couple was swarmed by fans at the airport and they happily signed autographs and posed for tons of selfies with the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley is currently traveling around the world to promote her new EP She Is Coming and Liam is by her side for support.

Liam posted the below photo on Instagram and wrote, “Girls got talent. She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)”