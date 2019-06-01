Top Stories
Sat, 01 June 2019 at 8:09 pm

Patrick Dempsey Wins Hardest 'Grey's Anatomy' Death to Watch in Just Jared's Fan Poll!

Patrick Dempsey Wins Hardest 'Grey's Anatomy' Death to Watch in Just Jared's Fan Poll!

Last week, we at Just Jared put up a poll to ask fans: Which Grey’s Anatomy death was hardest to watch?

The poll is now closed, and the fans have spoken: They voted Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) as the winner!

Patrick secured 2,262 (36 percent) of the votes.

Coming in at second place was Dr. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who earned 1,684 (27 percent) of the votes. Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) came in third with 1,006 (16 percent).

Thanks to everyone who voted! Check out the full results of the poll here if you missed it.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
