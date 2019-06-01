Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shine a Light on Pride Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off Pride Month with a special tribute!

The royal couple have turned their attention to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community for the month of June and are highlighting them on their Instagram.

“Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we ‘proudly’ shine a light on PRIDE,” Meghan and Harry wrote.

They continued, “This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.”

The couple included a collage of photos from the organizations, including one Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.