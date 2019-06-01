Top Stories
Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 2:13 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shine a Light on Pride Month

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shine a Light on Pride Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off Pride Month with a special tribute!

The royal couple have turned their attention to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community for the month of June and are highlighting them on their Instagram.

“Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we ‘proudly’ shine a light on PRIDE,” Meghan and Harry wrote.

They continued, “This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.”

The couple included a collage of photos from the organizations, including one Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr