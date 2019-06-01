Princess Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Marries Dimitri Rassam in Monaco!

There was another Royal Wedding – this time in Monaco!

Charlotte Casiraghi – the 32-year-old daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace, also known as Hollywood star Grace Kelly – married film producer Dimitri Rassam on Saturday (June 1) in Monaco, People confirms.

The couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony held at the Prince’s Palace in front of close friends and family members, including uncle Prince Albert, his wife Princess Charlene, and their 4-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Charlotte and Dimitri are parents to 6-month-old son Balthazar. Charlotte has a 5-year-old son, Raphael, from a previous relationship while Dimitri has a 7-year-old daughter from his first marriage. All three kids were in attendance for the wedding.

Charlotte donned a pretty gray dress by Yves Saint Laurent for the ceremony.

Congratulations to the happy couple!