Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 12:15 am

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra is setting the record straight about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Twitter to shut down rumors that she had visited Meghan and her newborn baby Archie.

Priyanka explained that she was actually in England on business.

“While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this “source” is starts checking their facts more often,” Priyanka wrote in response to a story from The Sun.

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has had to speak out about rumors surrounding her friendship with Meghan.

She previously shut down feud rumors after not attending Meghan‘s baby shower.
