Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden is responding to the speculation that he’s dating actor Brandon Flynn.

The 32-year-old actor has been spotted out and about with Brandon, 25, on several occasions over the past few months and rumors have spread that they’re a couple.

The New York Times asked Richard about the rumors and noted that he was “unbothered by the question but in no hurry to answer it.”

“I just keep my personal life personal,” he said. “I’ve never talked about my relationships.”

In response to the paparazzi interest in his life, he said, “I wear the same clothes days in a row, because if it looks like the same day, they can’t run the pictures. There’s only so many photos you can have of me with a green juice walking down the street.”

Pictured inside: The guys picking up a box of Lowell Smokes in Los Angeles back in April and going out for dinner in New York City in late May.