Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Flaunt PDA in Paris!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton share a passionate kiss while having dinner at an outdoor table on Friday (May 31) in Paris, France.

The Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple dined near the Eiffel Tower at La Girafe restaurant.

After dinner, Camila and Charles were spotted sight-seeing around the city of love.

Earlier in the day, the stars were spotted holding hands while walking around town together. They are in town for the RiverCon2 convention, where French fans will have the opportunity to meet stars from the series.