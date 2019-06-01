'Rocketman' & 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Worlds Collide in This Pic!

Taron Egerton and Rami Malek are the stars of the hottest music biopics to be released in the past year and they recently met up!

Rami, the Oscar-winning star of Bohemian Rhapsody, attended the premiere of Rocketman earlier this week in New York City.

Dexter Fletcher, who directed Taron in Rocketman, was brought in to finish Bohemian Rhapsody after director Bryan Singer was fired from the project.

Taron and Rami posed for some photos at the after party for the NYC premiere and the worlds of both movies are totally colliding. Who else wants to see Freddie Mercury and Elton John together in a movie now?!