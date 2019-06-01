Top Stories
Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Katy Perry Spills New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 12:37 am

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month By Sharing Support for the Equality Act

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month By Sharing Support for the Equality Act

Taylor Swift is kicking off Pride Month by sharing her support for the Equality Act!

The 29-year-old superstar took to her Instagram to share a letter she wrote to Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander to ask him to vote for the act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act…The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too,” Taylor wrote alongside her letter.

She continued, “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable.”

In addition to asking fans to write letters, Taylor also created a Change.org petition to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act as a whole.

To sign the petition asking for Senate support of the Equality Act, visit Change.org.

Read Taylor‘s entire letter to her senator…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Get the latest information on the Jussie Smollett staged attack case - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against cyberbullying - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Peck and John Stamos take their sons on a play date! - TooFab
  • Simone Biles new puppy is already almost as big as she is - Just Jared Jr