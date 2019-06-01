Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month By Sharing Support for the Equality Act

Taylor Swift is kicking off Pride Month by sharing her support for the Equality Act!

The 29-year-old superstar took to her Instagram to share a letter she wrote to Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander to ask him to vote for the act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act…The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too,” Taylor wrote alongside her letter.

She continued, “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable.”

In addition to asking fans to write letters, Taylor also created a Change.org petition to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act as a whole.

To sign the petition asking for Senate support of the Equality Act, visit Change.org.

Read Taylor‘s entire letter to her senator…