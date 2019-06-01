Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 2:32 pm

Those Keanu Reeves 'Lonely Guy' Quotes Were Made Up

Keanu Reeves never actually gave that interview that has gone viral this week, in which he allegedly said that he is a “lonely guy.”

The 54-year-old actor was reportedly asked what love means to him.

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me,” Keanu was quoted as saying by Star2.

The quote went viral and hundreds of people offered their love to Keanu on social media.

“This interview did not happen,” a rep for Keanu has said. “This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.”

