Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 5:57 pm

Amy Schumer Cuddles Up to Newborn Son Gene in Cute Pic - Miley Cyrus & More Celebs React!

Amy Schumer is still getting used to mom life!

The 38-year-old comedian posted a picture of herself cuddling up to newborn son Gene on her Instagram on Sunday (June 2).

“This s–t is 🍌,” she captioned the cute pic. And a bunch of celebrities started chiming in!

“That looks soooo comfy,” Miley Cyrus responded in the comments section.

“Right??????????” added Debra Messing.

“I love it!” Julianne Moore added.

“gets more fun each year ❤️,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

“So cozyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Lily Aldridge.

Check out the adorable post and celebrity replies inside…
