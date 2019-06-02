Amy Schumer Cuddles Up to Newborn Son Gene in Cute Pic - Miley Cyrus & More Celebs React!

Amy Schumer is still getting used to mom life!

The 38-year-old comedian posted a picture of herself cuddling up to newborn son Gene on her Instagram on Sunday (June 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

“This s–t is 🍌,” she captioned the cute pic. And a bunch of celebrities started chiming in!

“That looks soooo comfy,” Miley Cyrus responded in the comments section.

“Right??????????” added Debra Messing.

“I love it!” Julianne Moore added.

“gets more fun each year ❤️,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

“So cozyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Lily Aldridge.

