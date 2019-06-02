Ariel Winter To Join 'Modern Family' Co-Star Eric Stonestreet at Big Slick Ten Charity Event

Ariel Winter dons a pair of clear-rimmed glasses while heading to her car on Friday (May 31) in Studio City, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress stopped by the pet store to pick up some food and supplies for her animals at home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

A couple days prior, Ariel stepped out for some errands wearing a Metallica t-shirt and shoes with dog prints on them.

Ariel recently announced that she will be heading to the Big Slick Ten charity event in Kansas City with her Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet!

“GUYS!!!! I’m so excited for @bigslickkc 2019 and to join @ericstonestreet in KC! 🥳💃🏻 Open the link in my bio to get an awesome t-shirt to support Children’s Mercy Hospital! 💖 Tickets still avail for Saturday night at the Sprint Center! #bigslickkc,” she wrote on social media.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend helps raise funds and awareness to the Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Mo. You can purchase tickets right HERE!