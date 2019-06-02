Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 7:58 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk are Engaged!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk are Engaged!

There’s going to be a Bachelor in Paradise wedding!

Stars Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates announced that they are getting married after Adam proposed to Raven on Friday (May 31) in Dallas, Texas.

“I’m keeping you forever and for always, We will be together all of our days, Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face…💞Always 💞,” Raven wrote on Instagram along with photos of Adam popping the question.

Raven and Adam found love during season four of Bachelor in Paradise back in 2017.

You can see Raven‘s stunning engagement ring here!

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
