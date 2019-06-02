Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Bring Baskets to Church With the Family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are bringing something to share with the church!

The friendly exes and co-parents were spotted heading into church together on Sunday (June 2) with their children (not pictured) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

The two arrived separately, but headed in together with covered baskets to share with fellow parishioners.

Jennifer was spotted dancing with a red nose on her face in late May. The annual Red Nose Day campaign helps to raise money and awareness to keep underprivileged children stay safe, healthy and educated in America and around the world.