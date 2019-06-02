Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

50 Cent Calls Out Tony Yayo for Allegedly Owing Him Money - Watch!

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 2:20 pm

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Bring Baskets to Church With the Family

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Bring Baskets to Church With the Family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are bringing something to share with the church!

The friendly exes and co-parents were spotted heading into church together on Sunday (June 2) with their children (not pictured) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The two arrived separately, but headed in together with covered baskets to share with fellow parishioners.

Jennifer was spotted dancing with a red nose on her face in late May. The annual Red Nose Day campaign helps to raise money and awareness to keep underprivileged children stay safe, healthy and educated in America and around the world.
Photos: Backgrid
