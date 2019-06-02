Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 12:25 am

Billy Porter & Co-Stars Strike a 'Pose' at FYC Screening!

Billy Porter & Co-Stars Strike a 'Pose' at FYC Screening!

The stars of Pose have arrived!

Billy Porter joins Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, and Dominique Jackson on the pink carpet as they arrive at the Pose: Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Saturday night (June 1) at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, Calif.

Also stepping in attendance at the screening was guest star Johnny Sibilly along with producers Janet Mock and Our Lady J.

Season two of Pose returns to FX on Tuesday, June 11 at 10pm ET. Season one is available for streaming on Netflix now.

20+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…
