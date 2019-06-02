Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

50 Cent Calls Out Tony Yayo for Allegedly Owing Him Money - Watch!

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 12:08 pm

Celebrity Deaths in 2019 - Remembering the Stars Who Have Passed Away

We’re only a few months into 2019 and we’ve lost some truly beloved actors, models, entertainers, and artists already this year.

One of the most shocking deaths of the year was that of Luke Perry, who starred in Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210. Luke suffered from a stroke and passed away as a result.

In addition, there have been numerous other celebrity deaths that have caused shock among fans this year.

Our continued thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones this year, including these celebrities who have passed on.

Click through the slideshow to see every star who has passed away in 2019…
