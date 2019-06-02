Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up for 'Men in Black: International' Photo Call!

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson pose for photos as they arrive at the Men in Black: International Photo Call on Sunday afternoon (June 2) at The Corinthia Hotel in London, England.

The 35-year-old Thor actor looked handsome in a blue, plaid suit while his co-star, also 35, donned a pretty, gray dress as they stepped out to promote their new movie.

Also in attendance at the photo call was co-star Kumail Nanjiani and the movie’s director F. Gary Gray.

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.

FYI: Chris is wearing a Paul Smith suit. Tessa is wearing a Lanvin dress and Amina Muaddi shoes.

