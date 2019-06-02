Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 6:28 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up for 'Men in Black: International' Photo Call!

Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up for 'Men in Black: International' Photo Call!

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson pose for photos as they arrive at the Men in Black: International Photo Call on Sunday afternoon (June 2) at The Corinthia Hotel in London, England.

The 35-year-old Thor actor looked handsome in a blue, plaid suit while his co-star, also 35, donned a pretty, gray dress as they stepped out to promote their new movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Also in attendance at the photo call was co-star Kumail Nanjiani and the movie’s director F. Gary Gray.

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.

FYI: Chris is wearing a Paul Smith suit. Tessa is wearing a Lanvin dress and Amina Muaddi shoes.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 01
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 02
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 03
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 04
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 05
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 06
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 07
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 08
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 09
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 10
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 11
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 12
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 13
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 14
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 15
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 16
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 17
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 18
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 19
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 20
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 21
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 22
chris hemsworth tessa thompson men in black international photo call 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, F. Gary Gray, Kumail Nanjiani, Men In Black, Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr