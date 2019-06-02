Chris Pratt & Chris Hemsworth Send Love to Tom Holland on His Birthday!

Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth are sending so much love to Tom Holland!

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 35-year-old Thor actor both left sweet messages for their Avengers co-star Tom, who turned 23 on Saturday (June 1), on his Instagram.

“Happy birthday you big legend,” wrote Hemsworth.

“Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You’re the future my friend. Hope you have a blast today!!” wrote Pratt.

Zendaya also sent love Tom‘s way for his special day. See what she said!

Happy birthday, Tom!