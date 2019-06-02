Christian Bale & Matt Damon Unite in First 'Ford v Ferrari' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming Ford v Ferrari trailer has been released!

Based on a true story, Matt Damon will play car engineer Carol Shelby, who designed the Ford GT 40, and Christian Bale is playing Ken Miles, the British racer who drove the car in the 1966 Le Mans race.

Other stars in the James Mangold-directed film included Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, and Josh Lucas.

Ford v Ferrari will be released on November 15. Watch the trailer now!