Christina Aguilera Confirms New Latin Album Is Coming!

Christina Aguilera is teasing her new album!

The 38-year-old “Falsas Esperanzas” vocal powerhouse teased fans about the upcoming release during her performance at her Xperience residency on Saturday night (June 1) in Las Vegas.

The singer was performing her bilingual Bionic track “Desnudate” during the show when she dropped the hint for the crowd: “Let’s not forget: the Latin album is coming!” she said.

Christina‘s first Spanish-language album, Mi Reflejo, was released in 2000 and featured hits including “Ven Conmigo (Solamente Tu)” and “Pero Me Acuerdo de Ti.”

