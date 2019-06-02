David & Victoria Beckham Share Cute Family Photo on Vacation in Miami!

The Beckham kids are looking so grown up!

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with husband David Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7 while vacationing in Miami, Flor.

“We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” the 45-year-old fashion designer captioned the below family photo.

The Beckhams are also in town to support David as he attended the Youth Prospect Day on Sunday afternoon (June 2) in Fort Lauderdale, Flor.

