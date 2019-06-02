Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle 'Nasty,' Despite Audio Evidence

Donald Trump is denying calling Meghan Markle “nasty” – even though it’s on tape.

The President of the United States issued a response on his Twitter on Sunday morning (June 2).

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!” he wrote.

During a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Meghan said that Trump is “divisive” and “misogynistic.” She even said that if he became president, she might stay in Canada, where she was filming Suits at the time.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that. No, I hope she is OK. I didn’t know that, no. So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said in reaction to hearing about her opposition, which was recorded and published.

Trump was also asked about his thoughts on Meghan being an American princess and he said, “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I am sure she’ll do excellently. She’ll be very good. She’ll be very good. I hope she does.”