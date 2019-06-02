Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Elton John‘s half-brother, Geoff Dwight, is calling out Rocketman.

The brother of the 72-year-old music legend spoke out in an interview on Saturday (June 1) after seeing their father’s cold portrayal in the film.

“That’s not the Dad I remember,” he explained.

“Dad had a big heart and he loved us all equally. He was incredibly proud of Elton and everything that he achieved.”

In the film, Elton‘s father is portrayed as unsupportive of Elton‘s passion for music and critical of his sexuality.

“This coldness, it’s a million miles away from what Dad was like. He was a product of a time when men didn’t go around hugging each other and showing their feelings every minute of every day, but he had plenty of love in him for all of us.”

“Dad bought a piano for Elton and had it sent round to where he was living with his mother. Dad encouraged all of us to be musical. He was in a swing band himself, so I see no reason why he’d have thwarted Elton. I was hopeless on the piano so Dad left a guitar and a trumpet out for me with a few teach-yourself books. That doesn’t sound like a man who discourages his kids,” he went on to say.

