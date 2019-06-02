Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 6:01 pm

Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin Her 'Safe' & 'Happy Place'

Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin Her 'Safe' & 'Happy Place'

Justin Bieber leads the way inside a convenience store on Saturday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The “I Don’t Care” singer was joined by his wife Hailey.

Justin dressed up in over-sized clothing, a look him and Hailey have been sporting often lately. On the back of Justin‘s black hoodie, it said “I love techno” in rainbow lettering.

Hailey opted for a bright highlighter yellow blazer and matching shoes.

The day before, Hailey showed her love for her man on her Instagram. She shared a few snapshots of the couple embracing each other and smiling at each other with the caption, “safe place. happy place.” Check out the pics on her page right HERE!

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Marc Jacobs blazer, an AYM top and pants, Dr. Marten boots, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey bieber calls husband justin safe happy place 01
hailey bieber calls husband justin safe happy place 02
hailey bieber calls husband justin safe happy place 03
hailey bieber calls husband justin safe happy place 04
hailey bieber calls husband justin safe happy place 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr