Is Keanu Reeves Joining Marvel's 'The Eternals'?

Keanu Reeves is possibly taking on a new role.

The 54-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to join Marvel‘s The Eternals, according to early reports.

The film already includes Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie among its star-studded cast.

Negotiations are reportedly early and still underway, and a deal is not yet done. If he takes on the role, it would be his first Marvel movie, and his first comic book film since 2005′s Constantine.

The movie, set to be released sometime in 2020, is directed by Chloé Zhao and tells the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. See who else is set to star!