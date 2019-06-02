Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

50 Cent Calls Out Tony Yayo for Allegedly Owing Him Money - Watch!

50 Cent Calls Out Tony Yayo for Allegedly Owing Him Money - Watch!

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:48 pm

Is Keanu Reeves Joining Marvel's 'The Eternals'?

Is Keanu Reeves Joining Marvel's 'The Eternals'?

Keanu Reeves is possibly taking on a new role.

The 54-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to join Marvel‘s The Eternals, according to early reports.

The film already includes Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie among its star-studded cast.

Negotiations are reportedly early and still underway, and a deal is not yet done. If he takes on the role, it would be his first Marvel movie, and his first comic book film since 2005′s Constantine.

The movie, set to be released sometime in 2020, is directed by Chloé Zhao and tells the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. See who else is set to star!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Keanu Reeves, Marvel, The Eternals

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr