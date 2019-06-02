Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 3:04 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Attend Ariana Grande's Concert With Their Daughters!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Attend Ariana Grande's Concert With Their Daughters!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having fun with the family at Ariana Grande‘s concert!

The engaged couple attended the Sweetener World Tour on Friday night (May 31) with their girls Natasha, 14, Ella, 12, and Emme, 11, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla.

“On fire @arianagrande concert,” Alex wrote on his Instagram Story along with a video of the family dancing along to the music.

“20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building,” he wrote in another post.

The girls also got to meet Ariana after the concert.

“Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to the kids!!” he wrote. They also took the kids for ice cream after. Sounds like a perfect family night!
