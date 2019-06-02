Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 4:23 pm

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are protesting.

The couple was spotted among the attendees at the National Animal Rights Day protest on Sunday (June 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

“This is how we, the human race, treat animals. Do you want to be a part of this?” read one banner that the couple walked under.

Joaquin and Rooney were seen holding dead animals during the protest.

Established by the non-profit Our Planet. Theirs Too. in 2011, the National Animal Rights Day is an annual day observed in multiple countries around the world on the first Sunday in June, for the purpose of giving a voice to all animals and raising awareness for their rights, until all animals are free from enslavement and their rights are established and protected by law.

For more information about the cause, head to TheNARD.org.
