Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:08 pm

Jonas Brothers Are Going to Do It Right This Time Around

The Jonas Brothers are determined to make the band work this time around.

The guys – Kevin, Joe, and Nick – made an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday (June 2) and opened up about their reunion and the future for the band.

“Yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re gonna do it right,” Joe said. “There’s not gonna be secrets between us. There’s not gonna be second-guessing. We’re not gonna be sitting around trying to call it off. We’re gonna just keep this thing going.”

As for their upcoming tour, the guys dished on how it’s going to be now that they’re all married.

“We don’t know,” Nick said. “That’s the best part about it.”

“But, it’s gonna be fun!” Kevin added.
Photos: Getty
