Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:59 am

Jonas Brothers Rock Out at Wango Tango 2019!

Jonas Brothers Rock Out at Wango Tango 2019!

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas hit the stage at the 2019 Wango Tango for the first time in 11 years on Saturday night (June 1) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Introducing the Jonas Brothers before their performance was John Stamos – who hit the stage in a Jonas Brothers T-shirt and fake tattoos of their faces on his arm!

During their set, the guys performed hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” “Year 3000,” “Sucker,” and “Cool.”

15+ pictures inside of the Jonas Brothers at the show…
