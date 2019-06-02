Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 8:22 pm

Kaia Gerber & Tommy Dorfman Hang Out Together After Busy Fridays

Kaia Gerber & Tommy Dorfman Hang Out Together After Busy Fridays

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman join a friend while they go out shopping on Saturday afternoon (June 1) in New York City.

The day before, the 17-year-old model walked in the Alexander Wang Collection 1 runway show.

Tommy kicked off pride month with American Eagle at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday (May 31). He was joined by two of his best friends Hari Nef and Kathryn Gallagher for the day.

“gayer than gay! happy #pride month! this shirt had me cackling so hard when i saw it. the best part about it though is that 100% of its proceeds go to @itgetsbetter – this is true for the entire @americaneagle pride collection! it’s rare to have a large corp donate 100% of their proceeds to an organization during pride. so when you’re shopping for cute pride collabs, make sure the brand isn’t just capitalizing on us and is actually supporting the LGBTQ+ community in some way! #AExME #AEPARTNER,” Tommy wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Tommy is wearing an American Eagle tie dye shirt from the brand’s AE x It Gets Better Collection. Kathryn is wearing an American Eagle jacket and jean shorts. Hari is wearing an American Eagle plaid maxi dress and jacket.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images for American Eagle
Posted to: Hari Nef, Kaia Gerber, Kathryn Gallagher, Tommy Dorfman

