Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Go Glam for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

There was a mini Destiny’s Child reunion at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala!



Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams met up on the red carpet as they arrived at the event on Saturday night (June 1) at The Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Sana Monica, Calif.

Kelly sported gold jewelry and paint on her face along with a blue outfit while Michelle donned a black, tulle ballgown.

The theme of this year’s gala, hosted annually by Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson – is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” in honor of Disney’s upcoming CGI remake of The Lion King, which Tina‘s daughter Beyoncé stars as Nala.

