Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:28 am

Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Go Glam for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Go Glam for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

There was a mini Destiny’s Child reunion at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala!

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams met up on the red carpet as they arrived at the event on Saturday night (June 1) at The Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Sana Monica, Calif.

Kelly sported gold jewelry and paint on her face along with a blue outfit while Michelle donned a black, tulle ballgown.

The theme of this year’s gala, hosted annually by Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson – is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” in honor of Disney’s upcoming CGI remake of The Lion King, which Tina‘s daughter Beyoncé stars as Nala.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 01
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 02
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 03
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 04
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 05
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 06
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 07
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 08
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 09
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 10
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 11
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 12
kelly rowland michelle williams wearable art gala 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams (Singer)

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr