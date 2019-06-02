Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 9:42 pm

Kendall Jenner Is Excited To Kick Off Acne Awareness Month with Proactiv

Kendall Jenner carries her jacket as she leaves the What Goes Around Comes Around store on Sunday (June 2) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model wore a pair of jeans that has a guy riding a horse in one of the two images printed.

The day before, Kendall tweeted her excitement to work with Proactiv for Acne Awareness Month.

“Excited to help @Proactiv kick off #AcneAwarenessMonth. Stay tuned to hear more about what’s going on later this month in NYC in an effort to create more awareness around the emotional impact of acne. ❤️#proactiv_ambassador,” she wrote.
Photos: BackGrid USA
