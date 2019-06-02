Top Stories
Kevin Hart is Joined by Wife Eniko Parrish & Their Kids at 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Premiere!

Kevin Hart is Joined by Wife Eniko Parrish & Their Kids at 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Premiere!

Kevin Hart had so much support at the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2!

The 39-year-old actor, wife Eniko Parrish, and kids Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 11, and Kenzo, 1 sported coordinating white and mint-green outfits for the premiere on Sunday afternoon (June 2) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

Also joining Kevin were his co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Hannibal Buress, along with Patton Oswalt and wife Meredith Salenger.

Other stars at the premiere included Pete Wentz, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Jaime King, Tiffani Thiessen, Devious Maids actresses Dania Ramirez and Roselyn Sanchez, Christina Milian, Donald Faison and wife CaCee Cobb with kids Rocco, 5, and Wilder, 4, and Suburgatory actor Jeremy Sisto.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7th!

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty
