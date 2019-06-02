Martin Garrix Relaxes Shirtless in a Wheelchair After Injuring Ankle During Concert

Martin Garrix is enjoying some time in the sun while on the mend.

The 23-year-old EDM superstar was spotted shirtless in a wheelchair recovering after hurting his ankle on Sunday (June 2) in Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Martin Garrix

One week before (May 26), Martin was performing during his Las Vegas residency at Omnia Las Vegas when he did a stage jump that went wrong. He was forced to cut the show early and left in an ambulance.

“Few days rest! feels good, ankle is also recovering I think 🙏🏼” Martin wrote on his Instagram days before.