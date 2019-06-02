Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 8:23 pm

Mary J. Blige Joins Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini at Netflix Rebels & Rule Breakers Panel

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose on the pink carpet as she arrives at Netflix’s Rebels & Rule Breakers Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Sunday afternoon (June 2) at the Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer attended the event to promote her series The Umbrella Academy as she was joined on the panel by Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Also in attendance were Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll co-stars Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco along with GLOW actress Betty Gilpin.

