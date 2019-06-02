Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:50 pm

Miley Cyrus Shares Videos From Weekend Performances of 'Mother's Daughter'

Miley Cyrus Shares Videos From Weekend Performances of 'Mother's Daughter'

Miley Cyrus is hot on the promo tour across Europe!

The 26-year-old singer has been traveling around to various festivals to perform songs off of her new EP She Is Coming.

Just this weekend, Miley performed at the Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland, and the Panorama Sound Festival in Barcelona.

She has even been joined by her husband Liam Hemsworth, who has been documenting the singer on his Instagram page. He even captioned one of the photos with a hashtag “Husband Goals”!

“Abs like a ninja turtle 🐢,” he captioned a new selfie of the couple. Check it out below!

Click inside to see Miley’s performances of her song “Mother’s Daughter”…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

