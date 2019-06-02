Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 10:21 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger Steps Out With Arm In a Sling

Patrick Schwarzenegger Steps Out With Arm In a Sling

Patrick Schwarzenegger looks super stylish while out with girlfriend Abby Champion on Saturday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actor sported his arm in a sling.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Schwarzenegger

That same day, the couple stepped out for some shopping and even stopped in for some ice cream. Abby switched up her outfit with a navy blue “Best Buddies” sweater and a pair of white pants.

The day before, Patrick went solo for a visit to the doctor, and he shared a funny moment from his appointment.

“I was just doing a leg compression thing & the girl made me sign waiver & then proceeded to ask if I was pregnant or not ……,” he tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick schwarzenegger wears his arm in a sling 01
patrick schwarzenegger wears his arm in a sling 02
patrick schwarzenegger wears his arm in a sling 03
patrick schwarzenegger wears his arm in a sling 04
patrick schwarzenegger wears his arm in a sling 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr