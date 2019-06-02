Patrick Schwarzenegger Steps Out With Arm In a Sling

Patrick Schwarzenegger looks super stylish while out with girlfriend Abby Champion on Saturday (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actor sported his arm in a sling.

That same day, the couple stepped out for some shopping and even stopped in for some ice cream. Abby switched up her outfit with a navy blue “Best Buddies” sweater and a pair of white pants.

The day before, Patrick went solo for a visit to the doctor, and he shared a funny moment from his appointment.

“I was just doing a leg compression thing & the girl made me sign waiver & then proceeded to ask if I was pregnant or not ……,” he tweeted.