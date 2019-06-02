Priyanka Chopra Wants To Run For Prime Minister of India, Nick Jonas For President

Priyanka Chopra has high hopes for political office, not only for her, but for her husband Nick Jonas as well!

The 36-year-old entertainer opened up about how her and her husband want to make change.

“I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president,” she told The Sunday Times. “I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

Nick has actually always had an eye on being president. Throughout his career, he’s talked about his desire to be president one day, and even had bumper stickers made at one point.