Sun, 02 June 2019 at 6:00 am

Rooney Mara Steps Out Amid Engagement Rumors

Rooney Mara Steps Out Amid Engagement Rumors

Rooney Mara chats with a friend as she heads to a hair salon on Thursday afternoon (May 30) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress kept things casual in a black, zip-up hoodie over a white T-shirt and black jeans as she stepped out to get her hair done.

Rooney also sported her giant, diamond ring on her left ring finger amid speculation that she and boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix are engaged.

Neither Rooney or Joaquin have addressed the rumors yet.
