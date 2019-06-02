Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Promote 'Outlander' at Starz FYC Event!

The cast of Outlander is back together again!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reunite for the Starz Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Sunday (June 2) at the Westfield Century City in Century City, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor looked handsome in a dark navy suit and a black T-shirt while his co-star, also 39, went pretty in a white, florla-printed green dress as they stepped out to promote their hit series.

Also joining Sam and Caitriona at the panel were their co-stars Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton.

Starz has renewed Outlander for a fifth and sixth seasons, but release dates haven’t been announced yet.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.

