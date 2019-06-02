Sophie Turner Cuddles One of Her Dogs While Out in NYC

Sophie Turner holds on close to one of her dogs as she leaves her hotel on Saturday afternoon (June 1) in New York City.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones star looked cool in a Harley Davidson T-shirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers as stepped out for the afternoon.

Sophie recently opened up to Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit about her Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas.

You can catch Sophie in X-Men: Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on Friday, June 7th!