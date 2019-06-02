Top Stories
Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Richard Madden Reacts to Brandon Flynn Dating Speculation

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Face Washing Video

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Christina Aguilera Launches Vegas Residency - Set List Revealed!

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Has Kate Beckinsale Moved On From Pete Davidson?

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 12:47 am

Sophie Turner Cuddles One of Her Dogs While Out in NYC

Sophie Turner Cuddles One of Her Dogs While Out in NYC

Sophie Turner holds on close to one of her dogs as she leaves her hotel on Saturday afternoon (June 1) in New York City.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones star looked cool in a Harley Davidson T-shirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers as stepped out for the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Sophie recently opened up to Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit about her Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas.

You can catch Sophie in X-Men: Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on Friday, June 7th!
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner cuddles one of her dogs while out in nyc 01
sophie turner cuddles one of her dogs while out in nyc 02
sophie turner cuddles one of her dogs while out in nyc 03
sophie turner cuddles one of her dogs while out in nyc 04
sophie turner cuddles one of her dogs while out in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr