Taylor Swift Voices Support for LGBTQ Community During Performance at Wango Tango 2019!

Taylor Swift is speaking out in support of the LBGTQ community.

The 29-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter performed during the 2019 Wango Tango Festival on Saturday night (June 1) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

During her performance, she was joined by Brendon Urie to sing their smash hit collaboration “Me!” – and both of the artists wore rainbow attire just in time for Pride Month.

Taylor also told the crowd about her recent Change.org petition created in favor of the Equality Act.

“I just feel like who you love and how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life,” she said to the cheering crowd.

In addition to “Me!”, Taylor performed several of her hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and an acoustic rendition of “Delicate.”

