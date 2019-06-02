Tiffany Haddish & Jesse Williams Join Host Tina Lawson at Wearable Art Gala 2019

Tiffany Haddish hits the red carpet in a feathered outfit as she arrives at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night (June 1) at The Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Sana Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside hosts Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson.

Other guests at the event included Richard‘s daughter Bianca Lawson and Solange Knowles‘ 14-year-old son Julez Smith and his dad Daniel Smith.

Stars at the event included Jesse Williams, Tyler Perry, Chloe X Halle, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Lena Waithe, former How to Get Away with Murder actor Kendrick Sampson, Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, Magic Johnson and wife Cookie, and Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie.

The theme of this year’s gala is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” in honor of Disney’s upcoming CGI remake of The Lion King, which Tina‘s daughter Beyoncé stars as Nala.

